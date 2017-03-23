Sib Hashian, whose daughter Lauren has a child with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died while performing during a cruise on Wednesday night. Hashian was the drummer for the rock group Boston and was performing when he suffered a heart attack. According to TMZ, CPR was performed on Hashian and a defibrillator was used to no avail.

The Rock commented on the passing of his girlfriend's father on Instagram, writing:

Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian. Don't know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye.

Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what's around the corner.

What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected.

Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful.

Thank you for the many life lessons you've taught over the years. Grateful. We love you Sib. We miss you. Yhmwitcoltroml. "Hasan burgers" for everyone in heaven.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.