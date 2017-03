Source: WDN

Above is the first trailer for the upcoming "Seth Rollins: Building The Architect" DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will be released on May 30th and can be pre-ordered with 20% off via Amazon at this link. WWE's first-ever release on Rollins features more than 20 matches & moments, a new interview and more.

Also courtesy of WDN, below is the full content listing and the cover artwork for the three-disc set:

DISC 1

Who is Seth Rollins?

FCW

Jack Brisco Classic Finals

Seth Rollins vs. Hunico

FCW February 6, 2011

Dean Ambrose

FCW 15 Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

FCW August 14, 2011

Almost There

FCW Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger

FCW February 23. 2012

NXT

NXT Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston

NXT January 2, 2013

The Shield's Destruction

The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus

Elimination Chamber February 16, 2013

WrestleMania Debut

The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus

WrestleMania XXIX April 7, 2013

The Phenom

The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan

RAW April 22, 2013

Dusty Rhodes

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes

Battleground October 6, 2013

DISC 2

Parents Know Better

The Shield Disintegrates

RAW June 2, 2014

All On The Same Level

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble January 25, 2015

Shining Solo

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

WrestleMania 31 March 29, 2015

The Golden Ticket

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 31 March 29, 2015

The Weight of the World

Ladder Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Money in the Bank June 14, 2015

Summer of Rollins

WWE Championship Open Challenge Match

Seth Rollins vs. Neville

RAW August 3, 2015

Unparalleled Work Ethic

WWE Championship & US Championship Winner Take All Match

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

SummerSlam August 23, 2015

DISC 3

Madison Square Garden

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Live at Madison Square Garden October 3, 2015

Untimely Injury

Superstar of the Year Slammy Award Presentation

RAW December 21, 2015

Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.

WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank June 19, 2016

The Shield Explodes

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Battleground July 24, 2016

Finn Bálor

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

SummerSlam August 21, 2016

Kevin Owens

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW November 21, 2016

The Future of The Architect

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.