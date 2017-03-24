Above and below are videos from Stephanie McMahon's Thursday appearance on ESPN SportsCenter to promote WrestleMania 33. Stephanie talked about how Vince McMahon's brainchild evolved from WrestleMania 1 into the spectacle it is today. Stephanie called it a phenomenal evolution and noted that her parents mortgaged everything they had to make WrestleMania 1 happen.
Stephanie also commented on NFL player Rob Gronkowski of The New England Patriots and the recent Twitter video of The Gronk hyping friend Mojo Rawley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Stephanie, who is a Patriots fan, said she would love to recruit Gronk once his football days are over. She said you never know what will happen in WWE and recalled Gronk having fun in the crowd at last week's SmackDown, noting they love to see that energy transition to the ring.
