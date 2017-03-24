Above and below are videos from Stephanie McMahon's Thursday appearance on ESPN SportsCenter to promote WrestleMania 33. Stephanie talked about how Vince McMahon's brainchild evolved from WrestleMania 1 into the spectacle it is today. Stephanie called it a phenomenal evolution and noted that her parents mortgaged everything they had to make WrestleMania 1 happen.

Regarding how women's wrestling becoming a big part of the evolution of WWE's brand, Stephanie said Triple H wanted to recruit the most elite athletes in the world, male and female, and give them the platform to really train. She said men and women were trained the exact same way, plus they had men and women receiving the same amount of time in their TV matches. This led to a groundswell from their audience. She added that many within WWE on the executive side had been advocating for a women's division push but the 30-second RAW match led to the "#GiveDivasAChance" hashtag going viral on social media. She said since the women's revolution kicked off, the women have competed in main events and they still have a long way to go but they certainly are getting there.

Stephanie also commented on NFL player Rob Gronkowski of The New England Patriots and the recent Twitter video of The Gronk hyping friend Mojo Rawley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Stephanie, who is a Patriots fan, said she would love to recruit Gronk once his football days are over. She said you never know what will happen in WWE and recalled Gronk having fun in the crowd at last week's SmackDown, noting they love to see that energy transition to the ring.

