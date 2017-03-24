- WWE uploaded the full Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle match from WrestleMania XIX, which you can watch in the video above. The finish of the match saw Lesnar miss a scary looking botched Shooting Star Press. Lesnar managed to recover and hit Angle with an F5 to win the WWE Championship.

- SmackDown star Mickie James reunited with former WWE Divas Melina and Jillian Hall for a night out, as seen below:

Sorry @jillianhall1 was predisposed with #Todd oh wait... there she is @realmelina ???? A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Where my girls at???? A post shared by Jillian (@jillianhall1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

#glamourshotsbydeb Love how these girls go with my crazyyyy!!!! @realmelina @themickiejames A post shared by Jillian (@jillianhall1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

