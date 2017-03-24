- WWE uploaded the full Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle match from WrestleMania XIX, which you can watch in the video above. The finish of the match saw Lesnar miss a scary looking botched Shooting Star Press. Lesnar managed to recover and hit Angle with an F5 to win the WWE Championship.
- SmackDown star Mickie James reunited with former WWE Divas Melina and Jillian Hall for a night out, as seen below:
