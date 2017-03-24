- Above, WWE showed off Goldberg's first five matches in WCW against Hugh Morris, The Barbarian, Roadblock, Scotty Riggs, and Wrath. Goldberg will look to retain his WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 33 when he takes on Brock Lesnar. You can see the latest card by clicking here.

- Kane spoke with a local NBC affiliate about his intentions on running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. He took one step closer in the process by filing paperwork to appoint his political treasurer and said to the media:

"Knox County is a great place and we're so happy and feel so blessed to live here. I want to do my part going forward."

