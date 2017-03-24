Source: Forbes

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes recently conducted an interview with Edge and Christian. The two talked about their podcast, Paige and whether the Broken Universe would work in WWE. They sent us these highlights:

"With technology now, you've just got to be so careful. Nothing's truly private... but that's the world we live in," said Edge. "That's the way it is now. Sadly there's a lot of deprived people who think this is—I don't know—maybe a hobby. But, it just sucks."

See Also Edge On WWE Using Lita Affair As Storyline With Matt Hardy, Most Stressful Point Of His Career

If the "Broken Universe" would work in WWE:

"Crazier things have worked on that mainstream of scale," said Edge citing the success of The Undertaker whose gimmick of a human zombie is quite ridiculous when laid out on-paper.

"It's all about reinventing yourself," said Christian. "You could probably be The Hardy Boyz, stick your two fingers up, make that ride from town to town and hope that people follow along with that nostalgia. Instead, they've taken the bull by the horns and reinvented themselves and stayed current, stayed fresh and keep people talking, and that's what it's all about."

"Wrestling is all about reinvention, and if you don't reinvent yourself, you're going to get stagnant and people are going to get bored," said Edge. "I think back to when I came back from my first neck surgery and I came back as the babyface that I was when I left. I went in to my hometown of Toronto with the IC title against [Chris] Jericho and Batista and got booed. "Matt and Jeff are smart enough, particularly Matt—who is very hands-on with all of the incarnations of his character—to try stuff. I haven't seen a whole lot of it, I've seen a couple of things and I thought it was hilarious and awesome."

They also talked about heir new podcast, whether they miss wrestling and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.