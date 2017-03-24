Source: CBS Sports

Chuck Carroll has a story at CBS regarding rumors of a WWE purchase of Ring of Honor. Accoring to Carroll, multiple sources told him that WWE is not purchasing Ring of Honor with one high-ranking ROH source outright saying "there is no story here."

ROH COO Joe Koff has previously stated that the idea of WWE purchasing the ROH tape library is unlikely, but they do have a good working relationship.

"I'm always open to any conversation," said Koff. "We do business with them if they want to do a DVD or VOD if they need footage from early matches they do come to us. We are open to work with them on that basis because it doesn't hurt us. It actually helps us."

Carroll had asked Koff earlier this month about whether ROH will begin streaming on WWE Network.

"No, no, no, no," Koff told Carroll. "It's very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we've done. A lot of their current performers and stars are ROH guys and we have their history. So maybe the content of the backstories of Kevin Steen before he became Kevin Owens or AJ Styles' run in Ring of Honor, Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins), Claudio (Castagnoli aka Cesaro) … all of the guys who have wrestled for us. We have their backstory and where it began… That's our content."

The full article with details on the relationship between WWE and ROH is at this link.

