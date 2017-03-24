Source: NJPW

Kenny Omega spoke with New Japan Pro Wrestling on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"You know, I really wanted to keep that injury secret. I didn't want to tell anyone about it before the [New Japan Cup] match… I didn't even want to tell anyone after the match either! Because if I said anything after the match, they'd say I was making excuses. 'You're a sore loser,' they'd say! But I'm not making excuses and I'm not a sore loser. I should be able to beat Ishii no matter what! Do you think Ishii is 100%? No! He's falling apart day by day, he's in horrible condition. Look at him! He's short, fat, out of shape… he's f------ bald, he gets no action, if you know what I mean (laughs). I could go on. He's got more problems than I do! So I don't want to use this shoulder as an excuse."

Being at 100% yet:

"No not yet. But I'm using these New Japan Cup tag matches to heal as much as I can. So when the next singles challenge comes, I'll be 100%. Or at least whatever percent I need to be so I'm better than the other guy!"

