- Above is a video of NXT's newest addition, Ruby Riot, who talks about why she joined in on the fight against Sanity. WWE also ran an article on her, as well. Ruby commented:
- WWE posted an article on five potential replacements for Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. The list included: Eric Bischoff, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Edge, and Kurt Angle. Foley was fired by Stephanie McMahon on this past week's episode of Raw.
- WWE posted "Nikki Bella's hottest photo shoot ever" on their website, which you can see by clicking here. Nikki is currently teaming up with John Cena and the duo will take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 (update card here).
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.