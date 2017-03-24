- Above is a video of NXT's newest addition, Ruby Riot, who talks about why she joined in on the fight against Sanity. WWE also ran an article on her, as well. Ruby commented:

"SAnitY has been wreaking havoc in NXT for the last few months. Not to stand up for what they believe in or a cause, but just because they can...I come from a world of punk rockers, anarchists and rebels. A group of people who come together in celebration of music, but sometimes to fight the good fight and stand up for something they believe in....I'm here to show Nikki Cross what crazy really looks like."

- WWE posted an article on five potential replacements for Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. The list included: Eric Bischoff, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Edge, and Kurt Angle. Foley was fired by Stephanie McMahon on this past week's episode of Raw.

- WWE posted "Nikki Bella's hottest photo shoot ever" on their website, which you can see by clicking here. Nikki is currently teaming up with John Cena and the duo will take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 (update card here).

You are looking at a @thenikkibella more FEARLESS than ever heading into #WrestleMania! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

