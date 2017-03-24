As we previously reported, former WWE commentator Jim Ross' wife Jan passed away this week following a tragic accident in which she suffered multiple skull fractures.

Despite the recent tragic events, Ross noted on Twitter that he will in fact be in Orlando for Wrestlemania week:

I'm eternally grateful for your support during these devastating days. Jan was my Angel & she loved Wrestlemania week.

See you in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/PIvvYSEvHU — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 24, 2017

JR will be hosting a pair of RINGSIDE: An Afternoon with Jim Ross & Friends next weekend at the Plaza LIVE in Orlando on Saturday and Sunday. You can get more details or purchase tickets at this link.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.