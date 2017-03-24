- WWE posted this video looking at the rivalry between WrestleMania 33 opponents Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.
- As noted, WWE, PUMA and Foot Locker will be launching new WWE-inspired footwear and apparel to coincide with WrestleMania 33. Sin Cara shows off some of the new apparel, a t-shirt for The Ultimate Warrior, in this photo:
Awesome to be one of the first to receive @UltimateWarrior t-shirt thanks to @PUMA and @footlocker ! @WrestleMania @WWE @wweespanol #SinCara pic.twitter.com/PQFMFCJhK2— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 24, 2017
