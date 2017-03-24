- The Bella Twins announce Brie Bella's baby shower in this new video from a shoot in Phoenix, Arizona. The shower will be happening this week and Nikki says she's been working with an amazing group of women to pull the "massive bash" off. Nikki teases that there will be lots of surprises at the shower. As noted, Brie and Daniel Bryan will be welcoming their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.

WWE stock was up 0.97% today, closing at $21.95 per share. Today's high was $22.30 and the low was $21.70.

- Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) was once again forced to take to social media and warn people who are trying to sell unlicensed merchandise of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Dustin wrote the following on Twitter this week:

Fair warning to those who are selling autographs or stuff of my dads, STOP NOW. If they aren't licensed @WWE merchandise, legal action comes — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 23, 2017

And those who try and forge his signature also. Let it be known, I won't put up with it. https://t.co/UcgV7Rn4h6 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 24, 2017

