- Lucha Underground's Johnny Mundo will guest star on the comedy show Baby Daddy this Monday, March 27 at 8:30pm ET/PT on Freeform. You can check out a preview for the episode in the video above.
- The official store for the Hardys officially closed down yesterday. It had been running for 5 years. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was asked on Twitter if WWE is "maybe the reason" for the store closing down, to which he replied, "Not maybe definitely."
- The Young Bucks commented on rumors of ROH being sold to WWE, writing on Twitter:
ROH isn't going anywhere. Besides, we'd buy it first anyway with all our merch money.— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) March 23, 2017
