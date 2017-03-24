- As noted, Bray Wyatt was interviewed by Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Bray was asked about the true main event for WrestleMania being Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg.

"If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn't want to have to go on after me and Randy," said Wyatt. "From their standpoint, I wouldn't want to be them and have to go on after us."

Bray Wyatt On Brother Bo Dallas Being The Most Talented Wrestler In WWE, Being WWE Champion, More
- WWEShop.com now has Southpaw Regional Wrestling merchandise available, which you can check out here. Also, for today only, select WWE merchandise is only $5. There is no code required.

- Scott Hall had some fun with all of the recent hacks recently, writing on Twitter:


