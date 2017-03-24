- As noted, 6'5" female kickboxer Katsiaryna "Katya" Kavaleva was at the WWE tryouts last month. WWE posted the video above of Kavaleva, who discussed her past in combat sports and noted that she trained with MMA fighters Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, Matt Mitrione, Stefan Struve, Thiago Silva.

- Ronda Rousey's biggest rival, Miesha Tate, recently said at a Q&A that she would "love to" make a WWE appearance. Tate, who recently retired from MMA, said that she thinks that a WWE appearance "would be a lot of fun."

"I would love to," Tate said when asked about appearing in WWE (h/t to FOX Sports for the transcription). "It would be fun. I would love to. I'm open to all kinds of things like that. It would be a lot of fun."

- WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently appeared on The Fighter and The Kid MMA podcast, which you can watch below. Austin comes on the podcast at the 1:06:00 mark.

