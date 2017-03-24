- Cathy Kelley's latest video above looks at Summer Rae's re-tweeting the tweet below about her filling the RAW General Manager role.

- FOX Sports has an interview with Paul Heyman, who discussed his "Looking for Larry Agency" handling the marketing and promotion of the NASCAR Monster Cup Race at Richmond International Speedway in September.

"The Richmond International Raceway is routed in tradition, and at the same time they are looking to break ground and push forward with a brand new way to market and promote this profoundly fan-friendly sport," Heyman said. "All puns intended, I think they are already way ahead of the curve. Our job is get them across the finish line!"

- Matt Hardy commented on Kurt Angle being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, writing on Twitter:

So proud & happy for my amigo @RealKurtAngle for achieving this HONOR. Kurt has overcome & defeated all of life's obstacles.



100% deserved. https://t.co/BDTls2WN01 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 24, 2017

