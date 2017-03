- Above is a trailer for The Rock's upcoming documentary, Rock and a Hard Place, which premieres on HBO this Monday.

F4WOnline reports that this year's WWE Legacy Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed on t-shirts that have been printed. The inductees are: Rikidozan, Haystacks Calhoun, Dr. Jerry Graham, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns, Luther Lindsay, Toots Mondt and June Byers.

- Batista posted the poster below of himself as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 2:

Finger to the throat means death....again! #DRAX A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

You can also check out the poster for the movie below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.