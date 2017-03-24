The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curtis Axel and Jinder Mahal make their entrances as Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Mahal kicks Axel. Axel sends Mahal into the corner before dropkicking him. Axel hits a drop toe hold on Mahal before hitting a double axe handle and pinning him for a one count. Mahal slides out of the ring. Axel drives his hip into Mahal as he is getting back in the ring. Axel strikes Mahal. Mahal drops Axel on the top rope before striking him with his knee and pinning him for a two count. Mahal hits several knee drops on Axel. Mahal dropkicks Axel's back. Mahal clotheslines Axel. Mahal locks in a modified headlock, Axel fights out of it. Axel ducks a clothesline attempt by Mahal before punching him several times. Axel hits a pair of clotheslines before driving his shoulder into Mahal in the corner. Axel eventually pins Mahal for a two count. Axel mounts Mahal in the corner and punches him. Mahal escapes under Axel before pulling Axel's foot out from under him. Mahal hits a Half Nelson Slam on Axel. Mahal pins Axel for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon firing RAW General Manager Mick Foley.

A recap from RAW is shown of the update on Seth Rollins from Kevin Wilk (Personal Trainer).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Michael Cole's in-ring sit down interview with Triple H.

Noam Dar (w/Alicia Fox), Ariya Daivari, Gran Metalik and Jack Gallagher make their entrances.

Jack Gallagher & Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari & Noam Dar

Gallagher and Dar start the match. The lock up. Gallagher briefly locks in a headlock on Dar, Dar reverses it into a headlock of his own on Gallagher. Gallagher eventually escapes it. Gallagher dodges an attack attempt by Dar, Dar runs into the ropes. Dar falls backward over Gallagher. Gallagher pins Dar for a two count. Dar drives Gallagher into the corner. Daivari tags in and strikes Gallagher. Gallagher moves out of the way as Daivari comes off the second rope. Daivari inadvertently hits a double axe handle on Dar. Gallagher briefly locks in a wrist lock on Daivari. Metalik is tagged in. Metalik chops Daivari. Metalik hits a modified arm drag on Daivari. Daivari slides out of the ring. Dar gets in the ring, Metalik dropkicks Dar. Dar rolls out of the ring. Metalik goes to the top turnbuckle. Metalik hits a moonsault to the outside on Dar and Daivari as we head into a commercial break.

Metalik hits an elbow drop on Daivari from off the top rope into the ring as we return from commercial. Metalik pins Daivari for a two count. Metalik chops Daivari. Daivari sends Metalik into the corner. Daivari runs at Metalik, Metalik gets his boot up though. Metalik goes to the second rope, Dar kicks his leg out from the apron. Daivari stomps Metalik several times. Dar is tagged back in. Dar stomps Metalik. Dar drives Metalik's head into the second turnbuckle. Dar strikes Metalik several times while the referee is distracted. Daivari chops Metalik before pinning him for a one count. Dar is tagged in. Dar stomps Metalik several times before tagging Daivari back in. Daivari hits a snapmare on Metalik. Daivari locks a headlock in I Metalik, Metalik fights out of it. Metalik dropkicks Daivari. Gallagher is tagged in, as is Dar. Gallagher hits a pair of dropkicks on Dar. Gallagher sends Dar into the corner before hitting a modified slam. Daivari breaks a pinfall attempt by Gallgher. Metalik hits a missile dropkick from off the top turnbuckle on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Dar throws Metalik out of the ring, Metalik splashes Daivari in the process. Gallagher headbutts Dar. Gallagher connects with a running dropkick to Dar. Gallagher pins Dar for the win.

Winners: Jack Gallagher & Gran Metalik

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns with Undertaker appearing and chokeslamming Strowman before receiving a spear from Reigns.

