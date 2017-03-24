Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Cocoa, Florida:

Kassius Ohno defeated Steve Cutler

* Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Bianca Blair, Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss with an impressive roundhouse kick

* Mary Kate, the former Andrea or Rosie Lottalove, cut a promo on the NXT women's division and promised she will win the NXT Women's Title

* No Way Jose defeated Patrick Clark

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

* Lince Dorado, Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Ruby Riot defeated Nikki Cross. Cross attacked from behind after the match and left Ruby laying as SAnitY made their way out

* Hideo Itami and Tye Dillinger defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY. Great tag match, Itami looked really strong and ready to go

