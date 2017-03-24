- Above is this week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson promoting their WWE Ride Along episode.
- After returning to the ring earlier this month at WWE live events, Finn Balor is back on the road this weekend. No word yet on when he will be brought back to TV but he defeated Jinder Mahal at tonight's live event in Montreal. The match was described as a disappointment by our correspondent, who put the blame on Jinder. WWE posted this photo of Balor making his entrance tonight. They wrote, "There's been another @FinnBalor sighting at #WWEMontreal. Where will he turn up next?"
