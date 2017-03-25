Thanks to Tallahassee Matt for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

* Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match

* Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O'Neil, Primo and Epico. Titus got rolled up by Truth for the finish. Titus then cut a goofy heel promo and issued an open challenge

* Sin Cara defeated Titus O'Neil in less than two minutes

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe by DQ when Joe hit Reigns with a steel chair. This was better than their TV match and had the crowd going the whole time. After the bell Reigns dropped Joe with a spear for a very loud reaction. Crowd was 50/50 split for Reigns

* Finn Balor defeated Jinder Mahal. This was a bit underwhelming, guys in the row behind us said the same thing. Balor looked great and was over but it seemed like Jinder slowed things down and left it feeling like something was missing. With that said, they both did work hard and got a good amount of time

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

* Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in the Montreal Street Fight main event. Huge local pops for both but Owens' was definitely louder. Several table bumps, finishers and close calls. Sami put Owens through a table and hit a series of Helluva Kicks for the win. Sami cut a promo after the match about his history with Owens, saying he doesn't like Owens but he damn sure respects him. He's also proud of Owens representing the company as a Quebecois when he was WWE Universal Champion. Sami gets the crowd to pop big for Owens. Owens looked to get emotional and kept character with a quick jab on the mic, essentially blaming Sami's great speech for him getting emotional, before storming off. Sami called tonight his WrestleMania

