Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kassius Ohno defeated Kona Reeves with the big elbow

* Macey Estrella defeated Kimber Lee. Macey continued to shine, one of the best matches with Black vs. Moss and the main event

* Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Hard hitting match, Heavy Machinery controlled most but SAnitY was too much

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Mr. Bronson with a spinebuster

* Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Solid match with Ember being the standout

* Dan Matha cut an in-ring promo about their being a conspiracy against him. He wants competition and opportunities

* Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss. Great match, probably match of the night. Black is impressive in the ring and already has a following in the crowd

* Ariya Daivari defeated Gran Metalik

* Shinsuke Nakamura, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Fun, overall good main event as the NXT multi-person matches usually are

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.