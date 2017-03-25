- "Mr. PEC-Tacular" Jessie Godderz' new show on Amazon, Tainted Dreams, was nominated for 5 Daytime Emmy awards including Outstanding Digital Drama Series. Nominees in numerous categories were announced live this week on CBS' The TALK. The winners in the top daytime categories will be handed out April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Godderz is reportedly also working on a new TV pilot and is in talks to star in a second new TV series debuting later this year.

- Former TNA employees Jayme Garcia and Eric Tompkins returned to the Impact Wrestling production crew this week. Jayme Garcia was an audio producer for TNA while Eric Tompkins worked as a video editor and was considered one of the better editors TNA has had. This follows the return of Kevin Sullivan as Vice President of Production after Jeff Jarrett took over as Executive Producer at Impact Wrestling.

- As noted, the Hardys are expected to be signing with WWE soon. Reby Hardy joked on Twitter about starting WrestleMania rumors:

Bout that time for all the basics to post cryptic instagram quote pages leading up to WM weekend in hopes of eluding to "big things coming" — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 24, 2017

