As noted, Mauro Ranallo has missed two SmackDown shows in a row, the first was said due to bad weather and the second due to being out sick. Mauro has not made it a secret that he has depression and that was the cause of his recent absence.

Bas Rutten, friend and co-host of Rutten & Ranallo gave an update on Mauro on The Luke Thomas show:

"Yeah, he's doing okay, ya know? As everybody knows, he's very vocal about it, but Mauro is bi-polar. Sometimes - a couple of times a year, things [are] going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down and uh... but he's doing good. I talked to him and he's sent me funny video clips... it's all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon."

While usually active on social media, Mauro has stayed relatively quiet, aside from thanking his supporters.

