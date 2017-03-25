- WWE posted it's latest Top 10, this time featuring Superstars getting fired. The group includes Vickie Guerrero letting go Kelly Kelly, Stephanie McMahon (very recently) firing Mick Foley, and Vince McMahon firing John Laurinaitis and Eric Bischoff.
- While riding around his Broken Skull Ranch, Steve Austin stopped to show off one of the alligators on his property. His reptilian friend, "Al E. Gator" apparently thought Austin was going to throw him some food. He did not.
