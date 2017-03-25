- WWE posted it's latest Top 10, this time featuring Superstars getting fired. The group includes Vickie Guerrero letting go Kelly Kelly, Stephanie McMahon (very recently) firing Mick Foley, and Vince McMahon firing John Laurinaitis and Eric Bischoff.

Sheamus will be in Woodlyn, Pennsylvania on Monday, March 27 at the Cricket Wireless store at 1936 MacDade Blvd. from 11am to 1pm signing autographs and taking photos. Autograph are first come, first served.

- While riding around his Broken Skull Ranch, Steve Austin stopped to show off one of the alligators on his property. His reptilian friend, "Al E. Gator" apparently thought Austin was going to throw him some food. He did not.

