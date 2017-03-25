Source: The Undefeated

Rich Swann spoke to The Undefeated about growing up and his journey into pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"My brother said, 'No, Monday Night Raw is on USA Network … Give me the remote.' He flips the switch, and out comes the heavyweight champion Bret Hart. The lights, the electric guitar, the jacket, the fireworks, everything! He's just talking smack on the mic, and I'm like … what is this? I need more."

Where he gets his drive:

"My mother had passed away [when] I had started training She never actually got to see me wrestle, but I used that as drive to get to where I'm at today."

Being in "Black Excellence" photo:

"That picture was a picture to show black youth, white youth, Latino youth, to show all cultures and all races around the world, no matter what you are, who you are, you can do anything and make anything of yourself and the best version of yourself."

Rich Swann also discussed growing up fast and wanting to be an athlete. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

