- Above, WWE posted the full match between The Undertaker and Batista for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 23. After defeating Batista, Undertaker was 15-0 at WrestleMania at this point in time. Brock Lesnar brought the streak to an end at 21-0 at WrestleMania 30.

- Former WWE Superstar, JTG posted some photos working on set of a movie along with the hashtag, "Hollywood." He had a previous role in the 2015 film, Bad Night. Currently working the independent wrestling scene, JTG was released from WWE in June of 2014.

