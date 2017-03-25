- Above, WWE posted the full match between The Undertaker and Batista for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 23. After defeating Batista, Undertaker was 15-0 at WrestleMania at this point in time. Brock Lesnar brought the streak to an end at 21-0 at WrestleMania 30.

- WWE posted an article looking at 33 Amazing WrestleMania facts. This group includes facts such as, "At 4-0, Rob Van Dam is now the WrestleMania undefeated streak leader" and "With five appearances, Trish Stratus has competed at WrestleMania more than any female Superstar."

- Former WWE Superstar, JTG posted some photos working on set of a movie along with the hashtag, "Hollywood." He had a previous role in the 2015 film, Bad Night. Currently working the independent wrestling scene, JTG was released from WWE in June of 2014.


