- Xavier Woods reacts to the new Power Rangers movie in this spoiler-free video from his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- The WWE Network now has WWE NXT episodes going back to the June 2012 reboot from Full Sail University.

- Eva Marie is celebrating 4 years of sobriety this week. She posted the following to her Instagram page:

So #Grateful and #Blessed beyond my wildest dreams! Today I reflect on how far I have come it definitely has not been easy and has been filed with a whole lot of trials and tribulations!

Today marks my 4 YEAR BIRTHDAY and I could not have done it without my higher power #GOD , My anchor and rock Jonathan, My families constant loving support, my friends, Mo, and to everyone who has stuck by my side through it all. I am truly humbled today by all of your support and most importantly you never stopped believing in me. Like we say #OneDayAtATime #HeresToAnotherOne #GODIsGOOD

