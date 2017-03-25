- Above is NJPW's Road to Sakura Genesis video, where the entire card is shown for the upcoming April 9 event. You can also check out the full card by clicking here.

- The Young Bucks spoke with Fox News and talked about being successful in wrestling without the WWE, Nick Jackson said:

"We're happy WWE is signing a lot of guys because the advantage is to the guys like us. They're signing people just to sign them, so we have the advantage of where we're at because now we're more valuable to them."

- Former ROH World Champion, Kyle O'Reilly, was rumored to be working a number of dates with EVOLVE and the promotion posted to Twitter confirming he will start in April. Earlier this year, O'Reilly didn't re-sign with Ring of Honor ending his 8-year tenure with the company.

Kyle O'Reilly is coming to EVOLVE, starting April 22 & 23 in NYC.

In the WWN Alerts, more details were given about O'Reilly's appearances:

"WWN officials have agreed to terms with Kyle O'Reilly for a series of matches. The deal was struck yesterday after a week of negotiations. O'Reilly, who was an upcoming prospect in the early days of EVOLVE, returns as one of the elite talents in the industry. EVOLVE officials recognize O'Reilly's ability and reputation. He will immediately be given top matches on every EVOLVE card and treated as a main event competitor. O'Reilly is currently signed for the following events: EVOLVE 82 - April 22nd - Queens, NY

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Keith Lee EVOLVE 83 - April 23rd - Brooklyn, NY

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Fred Yehi EVOLVE 84 - May 20th - Chicago, IL

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Matt Riddle EVOLVE 85 - May 21st - Livonia, MI

Kyle O'Reilly vs. To Be Announced"

- Ring of Honor introduced a new shirt for Bully Ray. Bully made his ROH debut at Manhattan Mayhem VI earlier this year by putting Adam Cole through a table.

New Bully Ray 'Hardcore all day' tee now available

