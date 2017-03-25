Source: Hannibal TV

As we previously noted, former WWE Superstar JTG was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV to discuss his time with the business. Below are some highlights:

"Candice Michelle was very cook to work with. Who else did we work with? We worked with Kelly Kelly. Candice Michelle was very cool because she wanted to be urban so bad (laughs), so that made it even more fun. Alicia Fox didn't last too long, I think she only did two or three matches with me. We also had Tamina, that didn't last too long, that was on NXT. Tamina is very cool, laid back backstage. I was a big fan of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka. We worked with Eve, she was very cool to work with also. Almost forgot about that. She was fun to - we did 'Word Up' with her also."

His days being a manager himself:

"Oh yeah, I didn't enjoy that at all. I was bigger than some of the guys I was managing so it didn't make sense."

Difference between TV matches and house show matches:

"TV matches you're very - it's timed. You have to be on cue, watch out for your camera angles. House shows you can have fun. You don't have to worry about camera angles, you don't have to worry about looking for the camera, a referee giving you cues. Just going out there and having fun, you can call stuff out there on the fly, and just have fun with the audience."

If he ever had any matches with Dean Ambrose:

"Yes I did work with Dean Ambrose a few times. We had some good matches. We had dark matches, I enjoyed working with him. I've been really surprised (laughs). When I first saw him he wasn't that muscular, he was quite, laid back, and had that mythical demeanor. I saw potential in him but I didn't see him ever being WWE Champion."

