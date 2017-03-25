- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Nikki Bella's recent WWE photo shoot.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka is working SmackDown live events tonight and tomorrow night. It's worth noting that new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and American Alpha are not scheduled for this weekend.

- We noted before that Bubba Ray Dudley and Devon Dudley were planning on opening their second Team 3D Wrestling Academy in the Northeast this year. As seen below, Bubba noted on Twitter that they will be making an announcement the day after WrestleMania 33.

We have a 2nd @Team3DAcademy opening in NORTHEAST. Announcement coming day after Mania on @BustedOpenRadio ???? https://t.co/yvNXPO8xnz — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 24, 2017

