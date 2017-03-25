Source: Sports Illustrated

In Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard's "WrestleMania Mailbag" a question was sent in asking about why Shawn Michaels didn't go up against Marty Jannetty at WrestleMania VIII, after the duo broke up. Marty Jannetty answered the question directly saying:

"The barbershop window segment was actually setting up a match at WrestleMania VIII between Shawn and I. A few things didn't go the way someone wanted, so they ended up completely scrapping that idea, but that was the whole idea of the barbershop."

See Also Shawn Michaels Reveals That He Was Offered Match With AJ Styles At WrestleMania

Jannetty continued with how the match would have been booked:

"We'd have needed 20-25 minutes with a jump-start to get the people on their feet. We had a match with a pace that was blistering in Denver a few months before WrestleMania VIII, and we could have had a match at WrestleMania that people would still be talking about. When it was over in Denver, the crowd cheered both of us in appreciation of what they saw. We were building Shawn up at the time, so that's the direction we would have gone."

Shawn Michaels ended up facing and defeating Tito Santana at WrestleMania VIII.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.