- Above is video of Brock Lesnar's first Wrestlemania entrance in 2003 when he took on Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship. Lesnar would go on to win the title and this was also the match when he landed badly during a botched Shooting Star Press.

- Nia Jax's first action figure was produced by Mattel and she commented on how proud she was of it:

"I'm blown away that I actually have an official action figure! I absolutely LOVE that it is anatomically correct! Shows off all my curves. Yes, I have curves & yes I am an athlete & YES I am beautiful! Growing up playing with barbies it was hard to relate to the stick skinny dolls that I played with. Now I am a curvy action figure that young girls who are #NotLikeMost can play & relate to! #PowerOfBeingYou #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxJungle #NiaJax #Curvy #LoveYourself"

