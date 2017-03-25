- We noted earlier that Eva Marie was celebrating 4 years of sobriety from alcohol this week. She talks about her journey in this new video blog.
- Triple H will return to the ring at Sunday's WWE live event in White Plains, NY. He posted the following today as he prepares, "Final workout before #WWEWhitePlains tomorrow. Giant sets of: Inverted BW rows Seated barbell snatch Log cleans Low cable cross #DoTheWork"
Final workout before #WWEWhitePlains tomorrow.— Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2017
Giant sets of:
Inverted BW rows
Seated barbell snatch
Log cleans
Low cable cross#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/1FzfNyTIOj
