After risqué photos and videos of Paige leaked online last week without the WWE star's consent, there have been rumors of private photos of other wrestling stars appearing online as part of an iCloud hacking scandal.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch revealed on Facebook that she was anonymously sent a provocative photo of a "very popular WWE Diva" posing topless. This led Sytch to ask the victim about it since she's her friend.

The female wrestling star, who Sytch would not name, confirmed the photo as her. She told Sytch it's a private photo that a hacker accessed from her iCloud account.

Sytch wrote Saturday in a status update:

Very upset right now. I just got a text message from a random number (area code is PA) and they sent me a picture of a very popular WWE diva topless in a very provocative pose. I know for a fact that she has never done any nude photo shoots. This was a private photo. I texted her and she said her iCloud was hacked. This is so f--ked up that someone would do this to her. She is an amazing person and someone I'm proud to call my friend. Whoever did this.... You are such a f--ktard. People deserve their privacy. Just because we are celebrities does not give any of you the right to invade our personal lives!!!!

Sytch added, "It's not photoshopped. And on her behalf... She does look amazing."

When asked whether the person is Paige, Sytch implied it's not.

She wrote, "Congratulations. You're a week late on that news."

Then when pressed further to give the name, Sytch said, "I'm not naming her.... So don't keep naming names expecting me to confirm or deny."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.