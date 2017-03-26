Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Tampa, Florida:

Roderick Strong defeated Cezar Bononi with the Sick Kick

* Patrick Clark defeated Dan Matha with the Fame-asser

* Daria Berenato defeated Aliyah in a good evenly-matched contest

* Hideo Itami defeated Oney Lorcan in the match of the night, using the GTS

* Tye Dillinger and Kayla Braxton revealed the winner of a WrestleMania 33 raffle but was interrupted by Elias Samson after. He was wearing a mask and calling himself The Straggler. Riddick Moss came out looking for revenge on Dillinger, which led to Dillinger calling out to the back for a tag team partner

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger defeated Riddick Moss and Elias Samson. Very entertaining, really a fun match. Nakamura took Samson's mask off at one point but he was wearing a second mask. Nakamura then put the first mask on and worked a lucha style. Great stuff

* Montez Ford defeated Brennan Williams after Angelo Dawkins distracted Williams from ringside

* Ember Moon defeated Kimber Lee in a decent match but it felt like some chemistry was missing

* Ruby Riot, Kassius Ohno and No Way Jose defeated Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Another crazy six-person main event, Jose got the pin on Wolfe

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.