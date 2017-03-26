Thanks to Jessie Nolan for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Johnson City, Tennessee:

* Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Vaudevillains

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella. Mickie James was the special referee. Asuka was really having a good time, she's awesome

* Randy Orton defeated The Miz in a good match

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight. Such a good match, lots of different weapons used, hot crowd for how small it was

