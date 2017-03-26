Our correspondent at Saturday's WWE live event in Portland, Maine sent word that a man fell out at his seat and hit the floor after having a heart-related incident as the second match of the night was about to begin.

Paramedics were called over and they moved the man to another location to administer CPR, which went on for about 20 minutes. He was then taken away on a stretcher.

Our correspondent noted that the man was rushed to Maine Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Below are tweets from another fan in attendance:

So.. ever have one of those nights where someone in the stands dies right next to you at a #wwe #wweportland event? I just did... — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

@whm1971 right next to me. Section H row 16 Seat 14 was him... God rest his soul. Whoever he was. — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

@MsSocita @WWE section H row 16 Seat 14. Rest in peace dear stranger... — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

@JamesJVaccaro The fan who passed away was an elderly gentlemen who was there caring for a man with down syndrome. I just couldnt believe it — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

@JamesJVaccaro The police who were searching after the fan passed, were looking for the disabled man to make sure he was safe. — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

@KBunyon The fan who passed away in Portland, Maine, was next to me. He was caring for a disabled person. The police made sure he was safe. — Chunk?? (@ChunkTV) March 26, 2017

