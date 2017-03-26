This shouldn't be a shock to anyone, but with WrestleMania only a week away, half of this week's rankings are connected to WWE's biggest show of the year. The highest of the group at this moment is WrestleMania 32 at number seven. The oldest PPV from the group remains WrestleMania 17, which was also the oldest last week.

WWE's weekly content is holding down spots one through three with NXT at the top, then Talking Smack, and finally, 205 Live. Also, WWE Ride Along is holding tough with two shows in the top ten. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views.

#20 - WrestleMania 29

#19 - WrestleMania 21

#18 - WrestleMania 22

#17 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#16 - WrestleMania 20

#15 - WrestleMania 19

#14 - WrestleMania 17

#13 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#12 - Bring It to the Table (Ep 2: Kurt Angle Exclusive)

#11 - WrestleMania 30

#10 - Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#9 - WrestleMania 31

#8 - Royal Rumble 2017

#7 - WrestleMania 32

#6 - NXT (382)

#5 - Fastlane 2017

#4 - Ride Along: 405 Live!

#3 - 205 Live (17)

#2 - Talking Smack (918)

#1 - NXT (383)

