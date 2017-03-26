Source: ESPN

Dalton Castle spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think it's a big challenge for anybody to find something that is signature, but so far away from something anybody else has done. I struggled for years to find my identity, and it didn't happen overnight. I didn't know the look I wanted right away. I kinda had an idea, and it [didn't happen] until I fully committed to one thing. Then I learned I could add another element, and then I could add boys and dress them a certain way, or I knew how to walk, present myself and carry myself in the ring."

Nervous about fans reacting to him:

"It's a mixture of emotions. There's nerves that I'll never lose. I think because I love this so much, and care so much about what I'm doing and want everything to go well, I will never assume that when I walk through the curtain the people are going to react the way I want. Then I come through and they react greater than I could ever imagine, almost every time, which is ... I'm still shocked by that. It's a bit of relief, kind of comes over me and now it's like, 'Oh, thank God. Thank God they still like me.' But I'm always mentally preparing myself that one of these days they're just going to be sick of my s---. It's just gonna be nothing when I walk out, and then I'm gonna have to go back to the drawing board."

Dalton Castle also discussed working in Japan and his upcoming ROH match. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

