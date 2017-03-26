- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring "14 of John Cena's most titanic top-rope leg drops." He lands them on a number of Superstars including Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt. We'll find out this Sunday (updated card here) if he lands one on The Miz in his mixed tag match with Nikki Bella and Maryse.

- WWE Superstar, Dean Ambrose, will be in Mechanicsville, Virginia on Tuesday, March 28. Ambrose will be at the Cricket Wireless store at 7360 Bell Creek Road from 11am to 1pm signing autographs and taking photos. Autographs are first come, first served.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN earlier in the week about how Triple H and the fans (#GiveDivasAChance) were the catalyst for the revolution that occurred in the WWE Women's Division. 6-time Knockouts Champion, Gail Kim, responded to that thought on Twitter, giving credit to TNA/Impact Wrestling for the change in women's wrestling. Kim held the WWE Women's Championship on one occasion for 28 days.

My opinion is @IMPACTWRESTLING did. No shade just truth and my personal opinion. I never got my opportunity till then and it's never stopped https://t.co/5HbWH1DNbX — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 25, 2017

