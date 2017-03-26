- Above is the full match between John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII. Even though Rock got the win and the match was billed as "Once in a Lifetime," the two Superstars met the very next year, where it was Cena who came out with the win.
- WWE posted its latest "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week includes: Maryse and Miz, TJ Perkins and JoJo, The Rock, and Nikki Bella.
Flying to Vegas today for work and going over all my biz, then that feeling hits me...how wild and crazy I get when I go to Vegas... I give the word "bender" a new meaning jack. Then I said F*ck it and threw business plans in the air while staring at the camera like a G. Then I humbly picked my papers up because in actuality my version of "wild" in Vegas is going to work, the gym and eating dead cow w/ baked potatoes and tequila. Happy Sunday everyone. Have a great productive week. And say f*ck it and throw your papers around every once in a while. It's fun.
