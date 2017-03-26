- Above is the full match between John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII. Even though Rock got the win and the match was billed as "Once in a Lifetime," the two Superstars met the very next year, where it was Cena who came out with the win.

- WWE posted an article ranking their top 33 WrestleMania matches of all-time. Starting at number five, the top five are: Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania 17), "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (WrestleMania 13), "Macho Man" Randy Savage vs. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat (WrestleMania 3), and The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25).

WWE Reveals Schedule For 'WrestleMania Week' On WWE Network
- WWE posted its latest "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week includes: Maryse and Miz, TJ Perkins and JoJo, The Rock, and Nikki Bella.

