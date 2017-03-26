Source: Planeta Wrestling

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling for an interview. You can check out some highlights from their conversation here below:

"Absolutely I would face him. I would not have a problem with facing him. I feel like I should've been United Kingdom champion by default, I should've been awarded that championship because of my service to the United Kingdom and to the wrestlers over there. I'll face Tyler Bate not a problem."

See Also Neville On Making Jack Gallagher Suffer (Video)

Does anyone else in the cruiserweight division impress him:

"After me they're all equals, they're all just inferior, not even close to my level. I got no respect for anybody in the cruiserweight division and I'm going to be champ for a long time."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.