Source: Hannibal TV

As we previously noted, former WWE Superstar JTG was interviewed by Hannibal TV to discuss his time with the company. Marella also discussed a backstage incident in which Jim Cornette slapped Santino Marella backstage, and how it affected his career. Here are the highlights:

"Jim Cornette was there for the majority of the time that I was there, and then he had that incident with Santino. I don't know if you heard about that incident with Santino, where Santino was supposed to - Boogeyman was down in OVW and there was an incident on TV where Santino laughed at the Boogeyman. At the time Santino was still green to the business, he didn't know he was supposed to play to Boogeyman's character. Jim Cornette was furious, he was pissed, and they had an incident backstage which led to Jim Cornette being banned from OVW."

If Cornette really yelled and slapped Marella in front of everyone:

"I don't know if it was in front of everybody cause I wasn't there, but I definitely know he slapped and yelled at him."

Did Santino take any heat for what happened:

"I don't think he had any heat personally. I think he was very uncomfortable, he handled it very well and look where it got him today."

If he worked with Jim Cornette directly:

"Directly no. I do know that he was about to start using me because I was there for a lot of his - he started getting used to my face and he knew who I was. But after that incident, I had to start from the bottom again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hannibal TV with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.