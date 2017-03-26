Source: Making Their Way To The Ring

On Lilian Garcia's Making Their Way To The Ring podcast, the long-time WWE ring announcer welcomed WWE Superstar Sasha Banks to the show. Among many other things, Banks talked about the so-called Women's Revolution, hating the Divas Championship title with the butterfly design, and her future goals.

On the subject of the much bandied about Women's Revolution, Banks said that Triple H gave the women the all important platform.

"Triple H gave us this platform of letting the women just go, letting the women just do it like the guys. And if it wasn't for him giving us that push, and us letting him know that we can deliver, where would we be now?"

Banks, went on to point out that each of The Four Horsewomen have been champions now before Banks, the original 'Bayley Buddy', proclaimed that Bayley is her favorite because the women at FCW were "cutthroat" before Bayley arrived.

"All of us have been champions now. Goosebumps! Oh my gosh, to me, [Bayley] is my favorite one. We won't tell [the other Horsewomen] this because, for me, when I went to FCW, I felt like the women were really cutthroat and would push you down the stairs to get somewhere. And I felt, once Bayley came, she made it so much fun and she made it cool to be a so-and-so mark. Like, she announced how much she loved wrestling and I felt like I couldn't do it because people were like, 'she's a mark, she's a mark.'" Banks recalled, "and seeing [what] an incredible person she was, she inspired me to change so much [of] who I was around NXT because I was scared. I was just guarding myself from the other girls and making sure that I was okay and that my job was safe, but when Bayley came I was like, 'no, I'm going to have fun. I'm going to do what I love because of her.'"

According to Banks, who admitted to stocking up on bikinis in anticipation of participating in bikini matches when she first signed with WWE, she is happy WWE's female talent are not termed 'divas' anymore and that the butterfly belt has been binned, though she would be doing bra and panties matches if she was around during The Attitude Era.

"I made sure, once I got signed I bought so many bikinis with a lot of pushup. I was ready. I knew I never wanted to be doing that, but I accepted that that's probably what I'm going to have to do, like I'm going to have to wrestle models and do bikini contests, but WWE was always the goal." Banks professed, "I get so much slack on the internet because [fans] are like, 'oh, she hates all the Divas' and all this. No, absolutely not. I respect so many women and it's not them that want to do the bra and panty matches. That's just during that time. That's just the era it was. Like, if I was back in that era, I'd be doing that too. It's just where we're at right now and moving along with the times. But to me, I always wanted them to change that title. I always hated that butterfly title. Whenever they'd show it, I was like, 'why? It looks like a toy! It's a butterfly. That doesn't mean we're athletes.'

With respect to her major goal now, Banks admitted that she would like to main event a WrestleMania with Bayley. When Garcia informed Banks that Bayley said on the podcast that she would like to main event a WrestleMania in a Horsewomen fatal fourway match, Banks did not burst the hugger's bubble.

"The biggest thing is to main event a WrestleMania with Bayley. She's my favorite! I mean, a fourway? It's their dreams too, so I'll let them have it. But I would love to have it with just Bayley because she's great. But we had a fatal fourway and I think that's what really took us off to that next step and fans were going crazy about it, so we can pull it off again."

Listen to the interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit Making Their Way To The Ring with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

