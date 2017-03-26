Kenny and Mikey of The Spirit Squad have both been removed from the SmackDown LIVE roster, thus officially ending their return stint in WWE.

Their profiles on WWE.com were recently removed from the SmackDown LIVE roster page and placed in the WWE Alumni section.

Kenny and Mikey left the WWE spotlight in 2008 but returned last October, re-emerging on SmackDown LIVE to assist The Miz in taking down Dolph Ziggler.

The duo worked together through November, at which point WWE stopping using them on SmackDown LIVE without explanation.

Kenny and Mikey weren't signed to WWE contracts, hence their quiet departure. Both wrestlers are continuing to work on the independent circuit. They will be wrestling together this Friday in the UK.

WWE tag team, Spirit Squad @MikeMondo83 & @kenndoane are coming to wrestle in Walsall,West Mids at the end of the month, Book now! pic.twitter.com/si60KPxgwH — Pro Wrestling Live (@PWL_UK) March 25, 2017

