Thanks to Byron Winders for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in White Plains, New York:

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair in a PPV-quality opener

* Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel and Kalisto defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars. Titus was the punching bag and got pinned by Truth

* Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match. One of the best bouts of the night, Neville refused to defend in White Plains. This could steal the show at WrestleMania

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal. This was a nothing match, Reigns destroyed Jinder and almost seemed to just phone it in

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Finn Balor and Sami Zayn defeated Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. This was a lot of fun and really had a big, special feel to it. Crazy reactions for everyone, especially Balor and Triple H. Jericho got the win for his team over Owens

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.