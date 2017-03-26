Thanks to Joseph Connell for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Raleigh, North Carolina:
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews defeated The Vaudevillains, Tyler Breeze and Fandango
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella with James Ellsworth. Mickie James was the special referee
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* Randy Orton defeated The Miz with Maryse
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight
Biggest pops: Cena, Orton, Ambrose, Styles, Slater & Rhyno
Best heat: Miz, Styles, Cena, Corbin, Hawkins
