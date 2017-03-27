- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Superstars from the new era of WWE NXT.
- Triple H and Finn Balor both worked Sunday's WWE live event in White Plains, NY. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in the main event. Triple H tweeted these photos of a two-sweet attempt gone wrong for The Game:
Thank you #WWEWhitePlains...— Triple H (@TripleH) March 27, 2017
One week until @WrestleMania #Creator #Destroyer pic.twitter.com/h6ofCy06gy
Just some history at the Westchester County Center. #wwewhiteplains @FinnBalor @TripleH pic.twitter.com/91fUgeXUFu— Sam Roberts (@notsam) March 27, 2017
