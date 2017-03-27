The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 33 will take place tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It should be noted that The Undertaker is not advertised for tonight's show but that does not mean he won't be appearing for the feud with Roman Reigns. Both Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg are confirmed to appear tonight. No matches have been announced but Triple H has invited Seth Rollins to sign a "Hold Harmless Agreement" for their WrestleMania 33 match.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official preview for tonight:

* Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, under the same roof

* Will Seth Rollins sign Triple H's Hold Harmless Agreement?

* Can Bayley rebound before WrestleMania's Fatal 4-Way Match?

* Raw left without a General Manager

* Can Chris Jericho get even with Kevin Owens following last week's attack?

* Has The Undertaker gotten inside Roman Reigns' head?

